I am saddened and disappointed in the callousness exhibited by The Gazette’s Opinion Page writer in Monday’s “Our Views.” Expressing a comment on the future plans for the Parker High School performing arts academy, this faceless, nameless and thoughtless writer felt it necessary to demean the school’s “mediocre sports programs” in passing.
Your words hurt. You hurt children, parents and coaches. Seemingly, in your opinion, if kids don’t run down the field faster or throw the basketball in a hoop more often than another team, then they must be “mediocre” or less because of it. As a former coach of wrestling at Beloit and swim and baseball at Parker High School, I witnessed the grueling physical and mental efforts put forth by kids participating at their highest levels. I've witnessed coaches spending endless hours encouraging kids to hang in there, and parents living every moment with their ups and downs. It wasn’t all wins and losses. It was about participation, sportsmanship, school pride, character building and lifetime memories.
Your casual, throwaway words will not undermine school pride or athletes self-image. Memories of pep assemblies, classmates cheering in the stands, marching bands blaring the school’s fight song will be deep and long lasting. Hopefully, your analysis of a school representing one half of our city's population will fade away in a recycling bin.
RICHARD MASTERSON
Janesville