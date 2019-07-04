This letter to inform readers that the June 27 about "overnight parking" for the homeless at Palmer Park missed the point.

The term "overnight parking" is misleading. This sounds like it allows travelers from the Interstate to park temporarily. This also does not clarify that this change in ordinance would allow homeless people to sleep in the park until 6:00 a.m. and then come back at 7:00 a.m. Who is going to enforce 25 homeless people leave every day for an hour? Where do they go? Who will clean up?

The standing-room only crowd that filled City Hall was worried about the vulnerability of the park, not the homeless.

The city considered five parks to put this in and then picked the park with the CAMDEN playground area for a pilot program.

Why would you bring this idea to the table to put this program in any park?

Here is the real criteria: It's not downtown. The city wants to remove the homeless population from downtown without spending any money. If the city really wanted to help, this would be near homeless services. But they are all downtown. The other criteria brings us back to Palmer Park. It already has bathrooms and a lit parking lot.

Instead of accommodating people breaking the law, why don't we enforce it?

The solution to this shouldn't be to put homeless people at Traxler Park, Palmer Park, Rockport Park, Lustig Park or any other park. You cannot solve a problem by moving it around. Don't pretend to.

MITCH BOTHUN

Janesville