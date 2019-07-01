Why are people so against the homeless sleeping in their vehicles parked at Palmer Park? My question to you is, what scares you about the homeless? Have you ever taken the time to talk to a homeless person? Do you know that our homeless shelters are almost always full? Do you know that we have homeless teens in Janesville?

Maybe in order to understand our homeless problem, you could donate some time at the House of Mercy, GIFTS Shelter, Project 16:49 or the YWCA. Homeless people have feelings and deserve to be treated with respect like anyone else. If we work together to help the homeless instead of judging them and treating them less than human, this would be a better community. What if one day you found yourself homeless, would you want people to judge you based on the fact that you don’t have a home?

We don’t know what it is like to be cold or hungry at night. We don’t know what it is like to just want to take a shower or wash up and put on some clean clothes.

Some of the homeless are actually veterans who fought for your freedom. Is this really the way we should treat people who risked their life so we can have our freedom?

Let’s stop the hate and discrimination and come together to help each other in our community. Let’s come up with a solution to help these people, not treat them with disrespect.

LAURA PECK

Janesville