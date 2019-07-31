If you now are going to allow the homeless people to sleep in their cars at Traxler Park, what are you going to do for the homeless when the weather gets colder? I have a thought: How about taking a vacant building the city of Janesville owns and let the homeless sleep in one of the vacant buildings in cold weather. They could sleep on the floor, and I’m sure there would be a restroom in the building. At least they would be out of the cold.

All the city can think of is tearing buildings down and putting something up in their place such as the town square that I don’t think is attractive at all.

BETTE SHACKELFORD

Janesville