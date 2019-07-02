To help the homeless, the GIFTS Men’s Shelter concept is our answer, not providing parking lots and restrooms at our parks. You do not want to encourage people to live in their cars, which will then require living in tents when the hot weather arrives here. Cars, tents, food boxes and trash cans become the cycle.

Help people get a job and build them affordable rental units. But don’t offer parking lots and then tent cities. Look at what one man caused with his tent setup at Monterey Bridge. Those who have the desire to help the homeless should be allowed to do so but not to expand homeless activities and behaviors.

CARROL LEWIS

Janesville