Regarding the man lying in Monterey Park, he definitely needs a love patrol to bring him food for breakfast, lunch and dinner and show him kindness and love. Here is a man with a soul who is very mentally ill. Here is a man who is in desperate need of the milk of kindness and love were he ever able to become mentally well! I hope Janesville is the kind of city that would show this to him.

Whether through church or others, he needs love and help to finally become mentally well again. Hopefully through prayers, he will accept this love.

GAYE WHITE

Janesville