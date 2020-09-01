I've always been with the belief that everyone should pay their fair share. That means property taxes, also.
There are so many people who never got building permits when upgrading their homes, which means they are not paying their fair share in property taxes.
I believe we need a full home inspection of all Rock County and, of course, Janesville properties inside and out. It's impossible to evaluate the value by square feet. An outside assessment should be done by someone who has no affiliation with Wisconsin.
If you refuse to have your property valued, then you should be taxed at the higher rate. Let's make it fair.
JUDITH BUTEK
Janesville