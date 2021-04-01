I had the privilege of serving on the Milton School Board for nine years. I am very proud of the school district and am always interested in those willing to put their names forward to run for the board.
This April, I encourage you to join me in supporting Dave Holterman, Jennifer Johns and Joe Martin for the board. I have worked with each of them in other volunteer and community roles. All three are highly committed and professional.
In my years on the board, I often disagreed with fellow board members. This led to respectful debate of the pros and cons of issues and ultimately better decisions. These three board members possess that respectful professionalism and commitment to Milton that will serve us all well. Please join me in re-electing them to the Milton School Board.
SUE JOHNSON
Milton