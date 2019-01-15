Rather than new DWI laws for Wisconsin, we really need a new judiciary, a DWI court that takes specific steps to hold people accountable for their actions. One of the first questions the judge should ask a defendant is if he has a drinking problem. A judge has some discretion about what penalties he assigns. If the defendant says he does not have a problem and shows up in court again, the judge could determine it is his duty to confine this person for as long as possible to remove this menace from the public space.
If the defendant admits he has a problem and shows a good-faith effort to control his problem, he should be shown leniency. A good effort could include things like getting an ignition interlock installed on his car before it is court ordered, or it could be by establishing an account with a ride service for use at times that he is impaired.
This action would show the judicial system is focused on holding people accountable for their own actions. That seems to be something our society has gotten away from in this day and age. Some people want to shape society at large by making some actions expensive by higher taxes. We need to focus more on personal responsibility.
JEFF KUTZ
Avalon
