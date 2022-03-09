I am heartbroken today seeing Kyiv’s children’s hospital evacuating sick and disabled children due to the Russian invasion. Then watching kids and moms waving goodbye to dads and husbands, not knowing if they will ever see each other again, so the men can stay and fight.
Central Europe will be inundated with millions of displaced families having nowhere to go with no assurance of ever returning home. It is a humanitarian disaster brought on by a sociopathic autocrat, Vladimir Putin. Millions suffer because of his ego and desire for power. Russians also will suffer as they are spurned by the rest of the world and their economy crashes. Thousands of protesters are beaten and arrested, now facing harsh consequences.
Americans are affected too, mainly by higher gas and heating fuel prices. I too am unhappy about these price increases but am also willing to pay this cost if that is mainly what is asked of us. In the overall scheme of things, we are getting off easy. We are not bombed or killed in our homes. Our liberties and freedoms remain unchallenged. We are fortunate.
For me this is a reaffirmation of how lucky we are living in a democracy with checks and balances on the seats of power. We are free to express our opinions without fear of arrest. We do not worry about foreign invasions. For all the cracks in our society, our democracy will continue to hold strong.
Support the people of Ukraine. Appreciate what we have.