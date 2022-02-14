Last year, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation completed a significant multiyear effort to expand the Interstate through our community.
This year, the DOT will be reconstructing Highway 14 (Humes Road) between Highway 26 (Milton Avenue) and Deerfield Drive as the final phase of the Interstate project. The work will convert the corridor to an urban standard, including curbs and gutters, storm sewer improvements, off-street pedestrian facilities, terrace trees, improved street lighting, and more. It will be a wonderful finish to a great Interstate expansion project.
In addition, the DOT will be making safety improvements at the intersections of Memorial Drive and Washington Street as well as Milwaukee Street and Randall Avenue. These projects are moving forward after the city of Janesville received a highway safety improvement grant, which significantly reduces the amount of local funding needed to pay for these improvements. These projects will replace traffic signal equipment, provide a traffic signal head over each lane of traffic, add high-visibility crosswalks and install pedestrian countdown timers.
Our local street program this year will again repair about 12 miles of streets. I am pleased with the positive impacts our local street program has had on our overall street condition ratings. I am very proud of the efforts by Engineering Division staff working to identify, design and implement our annual programs. I look forward to another exciting year of projects and hope the community does as well.