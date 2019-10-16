The earth science textbook I used at Craig High School 50 years ago had a diagram of a 26,000-year cycle of climate change. It stated that Earth’s tilt on its axis has a wobble that changes the 23½-degree tilt about two degrees in 26,000 years.

The tilt toward the sun and away from the sun produces an advance of glaciation and melting of glaciers every 26,000 years.

John R. Bergman’s Oct. 8 letter ("Earth has experienced many warming cycles") mentioned a 100,000-year cycle that may be more accurate.

IVAN BICHANICH

Janesville