Hey, what’s up with the ridiculous cost of cable TV?

Anyone watching the constant commercials would soon assume that the U.S.A. consists of old sick people who are terribly under insured.

Since TV has been relegated to just being background noise to keep the dog calm, I don’t think the product warrants the cost. A cheap radio would serve the same purpose. If your favorite TV personality is a homicidal maniac named Mayhem, you, too, are a victim of commercial overdose.

The introduction of some uninterrupted programing, or a large reduction in cost, would certainly be appropriate.

Although many of us have come to appreciate the fact that we can wash the car, mow the lawn or perform some other useful task during a commercial break, the cost of TV keeps going up.

That just doesn’t seem right. Maybe it’s time to go get a library card!

JOHNNY ECCLES

Edgerton

