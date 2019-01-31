I believe I have a solution for building the wall. If Donald Trump wants his stupid wall, let him build it using his own money since he has more of it than God. Because most of it was given to him by his rich daddy, acquired through shady business dealings or obtained by cheating his workers out of their earned wages, Donald should have no problem paying for it. Then, Trump should be stripped of all material wealth and thrown into the street to live as a homeless person. The experience would not make him any smarter, but it might shut his yap and purge his hate-filled heart of stone. Once the wall is completed, Trump should round up all his family and friends and go live on the Mexico side of it. The problem would be solved, and we taxpayers would be off the hook paying for it.

JIM LANGKAMP 

Janesville

