The Democratic solution to reopen the government and then resume negotiations over border security makes the most sense. It is not appealing to President Trump, but it is in our country’s best interest.
Jay Johnson, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security, should be called on to lead the negotiations as he knows the border issues first hand and is fully aware of where increased fencing would work and what other security measures are needed.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell must stop playing party politics and bring a vote to the bills being offered to open the government. If the president objects, override the vetoes and begin negotiations on the border issues.
Democrats in Congress must then provide the votes for border fencing as determined by the negotiations and establish funding for the other necessary border security needs. Pass the bills to open our government, agree on border security, including fencing as appropriate, and all parties stop trying to lay blame. Stop being concerned who wins and just solve the issue.
Congress must then end shutdowns once and for all by passing a Continuing Budget Amendment, which would go into effect when an agreement on funding levels cannot be reached. It would automatically renew the existing funding levels for set periods of time (3,6 or 9 months) to keep the government open while an agreement is finalized.
JERRY HANSON
Elkhorn
