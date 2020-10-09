Listen to what Trump says but focus on what Trump does.
About COVID-19, Trump said:
There was nothing he could have done. Trump eliminated PREDICT, which Obama/Biden created to track emerging diseases in places like China. Trump tried to eliminate regulations Obama/Biden initiated to improve infection control in nursing homes. Intelligence agencies warned Trump about the coronavirus by January. Trump called it a hoax, while privately telling Woodward COVID-19 was like the plague. Medical professionals insist that wearing masks would save thousands of lives. Trump mocks mask wearers and pressures the CDC to loosen guidelines.
It is going away. On average 1,000 Americans die from the COVID-19 every day; over 6.75 million Americans have the virus. To date, over 198,000 Americans have died from COVID-19; 67 times more than from the 9/11 terrorist attack. On July 15, Trump mandated that hospitals report COVID-19 data to HHS, which gave a multimillion-dollar contract to TeleTracking Technologies to collect COVID-19 data. The CEO of the company financed billions in Trump organization projects. On Aug. 12, it was reported that for the first time in months the daily growth in COVID-19 cases dropped 19% between July 21-28.
COVID 19 testing is “overrated”. Medical professionals insist widespread testing is critical to controlling the pandemic. Trump apparently thinks this is true only for himself. Trump gets daily COVID-19 testing and anyone who comes into close contact with him gets tested. During Melania Trump’s 2020 RNC speech, only those who would be near Trump got tested.
KAREN FULBRIGHT-ANDERSON
Elkhorn