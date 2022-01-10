Sustainability is a buzzword these days, and rightfully so. Glorification of consumerism has led to monumental amounts of garbage, with the attendant consequences the production and discarding of such products has on our environment.
I am the leader of a local group dedicated to cleaning up our local parks and roadways. Janesville has many beautiful green spaces that are constantly filling up with waste, primarily plastic waste. It seems for every piece we pick up, two more take its place.
Imagine my surprise when I had the (clearly not novel) idea of banning plastic shopping bags in our community only to find that Wisconsin has a law that outlaws banning plastic bags. That's right—it's illegal to even suggest to a business that it stop using plastic bags in Wisconsin.
Even more galling, this legislation passed in 2015 (docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2015/related/acts/302). This is not some anachronism from the plastic-lovin' 1990s. Now more than ever, we see the toll our waste is taking - despoiled green spaces, garbage choking plant and animal life out, and looming over it all, the specter of climate change.
Please join me in using reusable bags whenever possible. Join me in cleaning up our parks and roadways in this "Park Place." Perhaps if there is enough of us to make our voices heard, we can convince the Wisconsin Legislature to change its stance on outlawing plastic bag bans.
It can be done. Other states show it's possible. We just need the will.