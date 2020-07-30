At age 3, I was run over by a truck and suffered five fractures of the pelvis. Doctors told my parents that I might never walk again.
Luckily, I have been walking for 71 years since the accident, but back spasms and sciatic nerve pain are part of my life.
Thanks to the pandemic, a coffee shop I've patronized for decades now has limited seating with chairs that irritate this old injury.
There are “more comfortable” chairs in the place, but they're stacked on tables with signs reading “DO NOT MOVE THE CHAIRS”
For weeks I've been taking a “forbidden” chair, sitting and having my coffee, then returning it as I leave.
Lately, a young female employee castigated me about not following the rules.
Efforts to explain my behavior were squelched and interrupted. Ageism?
If I have trouble with my debit card in a busy checkout line, I can handle a young cashier shooting me a glance that says, “OK, boomer. Do the whole world a favor. Wander into the wilderness and die.”
However, a searing verbal reprimand from an adolescent waitress goes beyond ageism let alone good customer relations.
Hello, incivility, the “new normal.” Sorry, but we're not “all going through this together.”
It's the mask tribe against the no-mask tribe, white lives against black lives, the financial tycoons against all of us, and now my favorite coffee shop has gone toxic.
DENNIS GOODENOUGH
Janesville