Congratulations to the Hedberg Public Library on being named Educator of the Year by Forward Janesville!
Director Bryan McCormick and his dedicated staff are well-deserving of this honor. Their calendar of events at the library shows at least one program or activity almost every day, ranging from traditional book clubs to bilingual story time to crafts to art displays to family game nights to educational programs put on by experts outside the library.
Their resources can be accessed online through their digital branch and on-site. They offer local history and genealogy help, and they have a Small Business Center. They have places for young children, teens and adults. For devoted readers, they have even recently began offering personalized reading suggestions through Booked. There is something educational for everyone.
McCormick and his staff continue to adapt to the changing needs of our community. When the library was forced to close because of COVID-19, they found ways to serve community members by offering curbside pickup of materials and outdoor and online programming for all ages. When it was deemed acceptable to reopen the library to the public, they set up new safety protocols.
The residents of Janesville have long recognized that Hedberg Public Library is a great asset to the city. This honor from Forward Janesville is appropriate recognition for their exceptional efforts to keep us informed, connected and engaged in our community.