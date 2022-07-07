It’s heartbreaking watching the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting where a 2-year-old was instantly left an orphan calling out for his parents.
Mass shootings have occurred at elementary schools, high schools, churches, mosques, synagogues, concerts, grocery stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, and now a neighborhood parade.
We are left asking, when will it all end?
It will start to end when we stop the insanity of allowing military assault weapons to be bought more easily than a six pack of beer. It ends when high-capacity magazines and bump stocks are banned, and basic background checks are enacted to make sure the buyer isn’t an obvious danger to society.
But mostly it ends when we elect public officials, namely senators and congressmen who will vote for reasonable, and overwhelmingly popular, gun restrictions instead of legislators who cower to the discredited leadership of the NRA.
Society needs the millions of law-abiding gun owners to stand up and say “enough”. Enough of the insanity. The U.S. has almost 50% of the world’s privately held guns. Is this rational?
There will always be angry, begrudged loners, supremacists, and zealots who will inexplicably attack racial, ethnic, religious, and lifestyle groups who differ from them.
Blaming it all on mental illness is a scapegoat for political expediency. Society must at least prevent these individuals from easy access to military-style assault weapons. Otherwise, when will the slaughters end? They won’t!