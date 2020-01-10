In 1970, I took an oath to serve in the U.S. Navy and obey the orders of our commander in chief, President Nixon. Richard Nixon served our country honorably in World War II.
I honored that oath on the Gulf of Tonkin, Vietnam.
My father and son took that same oath.
Today’s young men and women must make their oath to President Donald Trump, a draft dodger and, in my opinion, a compulsive liar.
Trump can’t resist dabbling in the Pentagon toy box, and a bit of military adventurism is a nice distraction from his political woes.
My heart goes out to this generation of patriots. May God go with them.
RUSSELL BUE
Janesville