My 88-year-old mother and I went to Tehran three years ago on a friendship/study tour for two weeks. We rode on a small tour bus with a handful of world travelers and Unitarians. We visited archeological sites and museums, mosques, palaces, tourist stops and an elementary school. We donated some cash for earthquake victims and stayed mostly at five-star hotels. We spent hours driving across empty desert with a few goats and oases. We passed a nuclear research facility on the left side of the bus and a bunch of goats on the other side.

At all times, we were met with intelligent, friendly and hospitable Iranians. This includes plenty of black clad older women as well as westernized young ladies with red lipstick. My heart goes out to these fine Iranian people who are experiencing severe economic hardship and social chaos. Economic sanctions are hurting the Iranian people who have families just like us. Iran has been invaded numerous times by other countries. Their country is mostly a desert. The Iranian people deserve a break. They are ripe for friendship with the West. The Europeans are doing the right thing to throw them a lifeline.

DAVID INNIS

Janesville