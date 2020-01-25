I would like to see more coverage concerning the abuse of health workers. This remains a little-known subject that deserves a platform. There is an outdated belief system that violence against medical staff just naturally comes with the job. That needs to change.
On a daily basis, health care employees can expect to be physically, verbally and sexually abused. This has become so commonplace workers nonchalantly describe violent attacks as just another day in the office.
Why is this allowed to be the norm, and why aren't we discussing this instead of merely shrugging it off? It is not OK. Think about this for an example: If I'm unhappy with the fruit selection at Woodman's, should I scream and lob something at the cashier's head? That would be completely unacceptable, but it's OK to spit, bite, kick, punch and berate your physician, nurse and CNA?
I want everyone to come forward and share their stories and stop sweeping this epidemic under the rug.
ANNETTE WORDEN
Janesville