Recent events remind me of the Great Purge that occurred under Joseph Stalin in the 1930s. Now, a true “purge” is hardly imaginable here. But something akin to that is occurring as Donald Trump replaces experienced and committed officials with others pledged to him rather than the nation. Having replaced more than 80% of senior-level people so far, he is not through yet. And so I wonder where we are headed.
In 1930s Russia, purging meant being expelled from the party, at first. Then it took a much more ominous form affecting intellectuals, scientists, political rivals and even the military. Sound familiar?
I hear people complain of changes seen over the years. “This is no longer the America I grew up in,” we say. True. And, “the good old days” will never be seen again. That’s a given. But change happens.
But because we can no longer count on Congress to get us out of this mess, some are saying, “What we need is another Revolution.” Well, we were born of revolution. But there is danger in that. For while people may revolt, who guides the outcome?
America is at a crossroads--trite but true. And while Trump reminds me of Stalin, Bernie Sanders may offer the change we need, which may be a sort of controlled revolution. In either case, we are in the midst of an upheaval in some form. But Bernie offers a far better chance of a good outcome than anything Trump is capable of.
DONALD ALLISON
Janesville