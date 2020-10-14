We all should be very angry over the recent ambush shooting of the two Los Angeles police officers severely wounding them. It was unconscionable.
And then seeing so many hate-filled anarchists reveling in those two officers’ shootings at the hospital shouting ‘... I hope the pigs die ...’ was pure evil. And across America, more anarchists rioted when a police officer running to save his own life in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, had to shoot a man who was trying to attack him with a large knife.
This police hatred behavior is terrorism. It is not political. The American people of this nation must no longer embrace this type of ‘social justice reform,’ which is based upon terrorist hostility/violence and disobeying/resisting our laws and our law enforcement officers.
Yes, a few police have done bad things this year. They will be punished.
But all police are not racists, are not bad people and are absolutely essential if we are to remain a civil, safe and prosperous nation.
The violent Marxist-BLM-antifa anarchists/terrorists in our cities hiding among us must be held accountable for their hate-filled behavior and violence against our police, property and humanity.
DENNIS HOPPER
Beloit