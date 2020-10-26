When a person is elected as president of the United States, that person serves for four years.
However, if that person is unable to complete the four-year term, the vice president completes the term as president.
That means that all the promises that Joe Biden made while campaigning go out the window? So then Kamala Harris can do whatever she wants because she didn't promise anything. Think that is why Joe was chosen to run?
Remember we are a republic not a democracy. A republic functions by the rules of nature and laws of God. A democracy functions by majority rule, which can and is paid for. Money controls and can change the outcome. That is socialism, money controlling government.
CARL LIPETRI
Clinton