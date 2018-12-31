Thank you for the wonderful Dec. 26 article (Page 1A) about the ECHO Christmas dinner that was held at St. William Catholic Church. The gingerbread houses that were centerpieces were made by all of our students, not just the sixth-graders. Each class, from pre-k to eighth grade, made a gingerbread house. Michaels gave the student council a very good price on the gingerbread kits. Our student council was so thankful for their support, and the students were glad the houses were enjoyed by so many people. Merry Christmas!
CHRISTINA McCOOL-ABBOTT
Janesvllle
