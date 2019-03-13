Wisconsinites are faced with a stark choice in the state Supreme Court race. They must decide whether to elect a justice who will uphold the rule of law as written by your elected representatives and our Constitution, or elect a justice who will legislate law from the bench and rewrite our Constitution out of a political desire.

Judge Brain Hagedorn will be a judge who will uphold the Constitution as approved by you, the voter. He will simply rule whether a law is constitutional or not. Judge Hagedorn’s opponent has the philosophy of rewriting the Constitution or law to fit her political view.

If a law needs to be changed, it is up to the legislators to change, not a judge. Judges should only rule on whether a law meets its constitutional test of being valid or not. A judge’s duty is not to rewrite the law. Justice Hagedorn is a judge who will not be rewriting law through his rulings.

If you do not like a law, you may campaign to have your elected representatives change it. Once elected, judges are insulated from your input. Legislating from the bench by an activist judge most often results in your constitutional and personal rights being restricted without your consent. To protect your rights, your vote is needed April 2 for Judge Brian Hagedorn for the state Supreme Court.

JOHN SURINAK

Delavan