The April 2 election is an extremely crucial one. Wisconsin has the opportunity to elect a justice that is not an activist judge. Judge Brian Hagedorn will enforce the rule of law, uphold the Constitution and not let his personal beliefs interfere in his rulings.

The other candidate comes from a very progressive family. If she wins, we may lose voter ID, Act 10, concealed carry and school choice. She may support late term abortion. Justices are not to change laws, only to interpret them.

Don't believe the smears about Judge Hagedorn put out by others. He is a good ethical family man. Many Wisconsin sheriffs have endorsed him. They know he will support them in their fight against the opioid epidemic that is hurting our communities, and he will support you, too!

Vote Hagedorn for Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 2.

JERRY and LAURIE JOHNSON

Burlington

