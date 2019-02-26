I am voting for Judge Brian Hagedorn for Wisconsin State Supreme Court on April 2.

He is an experienced judge who is currently serving as a Wisconsin appeals court judge. People voted overwhelmingly for Judge Hagedorn to serve on the appeals court, and now it’s time to vote for him to be a Supreme Court justice.

Judge Hagedorn firmly believes it is the Legislature’s legal responsibility to make laws not judges. He clearly understands that a judge’s job is to apply the law as it is written. It is not a judge’s job to ask for lawsuits to be brought before him.

In matters of good or bad laws, Judge Hagedorn understands his role as a judge is not to rewrite a law but rather to ensure it doesn’t violate the state Constitution. When it does, say so without rewriting the law in an opinion.

I believe Judge Hagedorn is the right judge to become our next state Supreme Court justice. Please vote for him April 2.

SETH SCHMIDT

Elkhorn

