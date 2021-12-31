Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
To the lady from Delavan. (Jeanne Huebner, "Laws don't rule now, guns do," Dec. 14): There is no better justice system in the world.
If you think being kicked in the head and a skateboard smashed over your head is cool, a gun being aimed at your head is cool, maybe you should move to a communist country.
Guns won your freedom.
Thank God for the Second Amendment. And the 12-person jury.
DAVID MANOGUE
Janesville
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!