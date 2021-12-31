To the lady from Delavan. (Jeanne Huebner, "Laws don't rule now, guns do," Dec. 14): There is no better justice system in the world.

If you think being kicked in the head and a skateboard smashed over your head is cool, a gun being aimed at your head is cool, maybe you should move to a communist country.

Guns won your freedom.

Thank God for the Second Amendment. And the 12-person jury.

DAVID MANOGUE

Janesville

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you