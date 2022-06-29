Up until recently, only a handful of depraved Americans would have ever argued that an individual's right to own anything was more sacred than the right to life itself, especially for our children.
Our Constitution's focus is on: "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness." These were considered unalienable rights given by God and to be protected by our new government. The second amendment was an add-on, just like the other twenty-six. It was never meant to be a guiding principle for our country or the foundation for a twenty billion dollar gun industry.
Throughout our history, there have always been those who have looked the other way or even rationalized the suffering of groups of people different than themselves. However, when any agenda becomes more important than our most basic instinct to protect young children, we've crossed a pathetic threshold. When our most precious citizens are massacred and the best our elected leaders can do is political posturing, we're witnessing the demise of our society. Mowing down young kids is the tip of the iceberg, but if that preventable horror can't stir us to action, what can?
Our survival demands genuine leaders who are more concerned with the safety and welfare of all Americans, than with stirring up their base to get more votes.. We need servants of the people, not disciples of the gun lobby and the NRA. Please elect leaders who prioritize the welfare of our children. They depend on us.