School children fear being killed, while our legislators argue over 2nd Amendment rhetoric. What exactly is the definition of "Liberty.”? Is it the highest priority "unalienable right" endowed to us by our Creator? Is it independent of our rights to “Life” and “the Pursuit of Happiness”? Is it more important than the mental and emotional health of our kids?
Guns rights advocates claim they need to protect themselves, while unconstrained sale of semi-automatic rifles has made this a self-fulfilling prophecy. But what about our God given liberty? Recently on CNN, Larry Gatlin defended gun ownership. Quoting Luke 22:36 he stated, “He that hath no sword, let him sell is cloak and buy one.” However, this does not apply to you and me. Jesus said this in private to his 12 apostles who might need protection from the throngs who wanted to crucify him.
The 2nd Amendment was created so states would be able defend themselves from possible takeover by the Federal Government. Every state wanted a “well-regulated Militia,” so citizens needed to own guns. Does the 2nd Amendment even apply today?
Irreparable damage has been done - not just killings but also the PTSD and anxieties that will plague children and others the rest of their lives. Mass shootings may never be eliminated, but they must be minimized. We must make our children, and their teachers, and everyone else safer. I believe we need to do a number of things, but first we need reasonable, responsible gun control.