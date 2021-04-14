Earth Day is on April 22 and the Earth needs our help. There has been a staggering decline in the bird population—3 billion lost since 1970. In addition, 40% of the world’s insect species are in danger of extinction. And extreme weather events are devastating human and wildlife habitats alike.
But each of us has a chance to tackle all these issues, in a small but impactful way, right in our own yards by planting native plants.
Our wildlife evolved with plants native to our region. Most insects can’t survive on non-native plants because they lack enzymes needed for digestion. More than 90% of our land birds require native insects, especially caterpillars, to feed their nestlings. Native plants best support both birds and insects.
Moreover, unlike our lawn grasses, native plants generally have deeper roots that store carbon in the soil, helping to address climate change.
Now is the time to order native plants for your yard or balcony to plant after the last frost date. Get straight native plants, not cultivars of native plants, which usually don’t support wildlife as well. Search for "Wisconsin native plant nurseries" on the state Department of Natural Resources website.
MARIETTE NOWAK
East Troy