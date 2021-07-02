As the weather warms up, schools let out and campfires ignite, it is easy to go with the flow and enjoy all that summer has in store. Summer is also when minors are more likely to try alcohol.
Right now is the right time to talk with your children about alcohol. Research shows that having frequent, casual conversations about the dangers of alcohol can make a big difference in your kid’s choices. However, once your small talks get started, you might get hit with such tough questions as “If alcohol is so bad, why do you drink wine?” But don’t sweat it.
Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to help. We’ve put together more tips, tools and answers to such questions as “Did you drink when you were a kid?” “What if my friends ask me to drink?” and “Why do I need to wait until I’m 21?"
These new resources are part of Small Talks, a campaign from the DHS that encourages adults to have short, casual conversations with kids frequently, starting at age 8, on the dangers of drinking alcohol before the age of 21. To access the resources go to the Small Talks website at SmallTalksWI.org.
So when you are out shopping for the next cookout or beach day, remember to have a small talk with your child. For more information about our efforts in Janesville, check out JM4C.org.
BRIANNE NOVY
Janesville