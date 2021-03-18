I grew up having conservative values.
I love God, my family and country. I believe most people have those same values.
Law and order is important, too, and I feel Judge Shelby Grogan, with all her experience, would continue to fight fairly to uphold the Constitution and apply the law as it is written. We need a judge in Wisconsin District 2 Court of Appeals with practical experience.
Shelby Grogan has had 25 years experience as a clerk of the municipal court, clerk for Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley, and now a judge. Her opponent, an Evers appointee, was a lawyer of a firm of 225 lawyers who specialize in business and regulation. Shelby Grogan is a straight shooter who is a hard-working, pro-life woman and who takes her duty to uphold the law seriously and is endorsed by 16 sheriffs, eight senators and former Gov. Scott Walker.
I proudly plan to vote for Shelby Grogan on April 6 and pray you will, too.
JUDITH VEAR
East Troy