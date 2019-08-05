I wish to thank the many sponsors and individuals for their work with the Rock County 4-H Fair. I have attended every year since 1961, sometimes only sporadically. This year, I attended three days and was greeted with wonderful weather. Nobody can take credit or responsibility for that, but it sure was nice. I enjoyed talking with people in the animal barns and crafts barn, observing student art work, woodworking and rocketry. In all, it is almost always a pleasure to be there, weather permitting. I hope it continues to thrive as a significant area community event.

In particular, I wish to thank people such as Randy Thompson for his many years of service and Brian Paul for his hard work in the past few years. Members of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and local police agencies merit special attention also. If you see any of these people, please thank them for their extra hard work. We have a valuable community resource intended to serve our youth through 4-H membership. This would be a good way to commemorate the Craig family’s contribution to our Rock County home.

WES DAVIS

Rock County supervisor

District 20