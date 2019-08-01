Thank you, Rock County Courthouse.

Now that your new parking lot is done and ready for use, it’s time for many people to say thank you. Saving our beautiful historic park in back of the courtcouse has made many people who worked very hard to save it happy.

Enlarging your parking area so it would take away part of the park was hard for many people to accept. Many people, even some with their children in hand, went to early morning meetings at the courthouse. (Did you know that park was our first fairgrounds?)

I thank all the people at the courthouse for saving a lovely spot with so much history and memories. If we don’t preserve our historic areas, it’s gone and soon forgotten forever. Think of that: forever.

Thank you so much from so many.

JOAN ROSSITER

Janesville