On Friday, May 31, I stopped at Aldi to pick up a few things and paid with my bank card. On Sunday, I was sick to my stomach when I went to pay at a different store and found my card was missing. The last place I remember using it was Aldi, but you can't call the store, and I don't live in Janesville. So I used the customer service e-mail. After tearing apart the house, the car, etc., l called the bank to cancel my card.

On Tuesday, I received a voicemail from Aldi that someone had turned in my card to lost-and-found at Aldi. I wanted to write this, as it's really heartwarming to know there are still honest and good people in the world. Thank you so much to whomever did this kind gesture. You made my day.

DAWN LUCE

Elkhorn