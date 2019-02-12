Today my daughter and I slid off the highway into a snowbank and were not going anywhere without help. We would like to thank both the plow driver, who first checked to see that we were unhurt and then helped protect us from traffic coming from behind, as well as the young man who used his truck to pull us back out safely and get us on our way.

These two gentlemen both took the time out of their day to help us, for which we are very grateful. The young man would not accept anything for his troubles, but we hope that Tyler Schmidt and the plow driver will both accept our many thanks. Their actions made a great difference in our day and are greatly appreciated!

JOY and KIRA MYERS

Janesville Township