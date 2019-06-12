On Friday, our daughter Lauren graduated from Parker High School. Our daughter Madeline graduated from Rock University three years ago. Both kids are well prepared for college, and we’re happy for them and consider their years of schooling in Janesville a successful venture.

Our thank you goes out to past and present school board members and school district professionals. Their decisions and work are a very large contributing factor to our daughters' success.

Both girls went to well-maintained and crime-free schools. They had safe water to drink and learned in an anti-bullying atmosphere. There were fire sprinklers, clean cafeterias and bathrooms, a police presence, functioning exit doors and a commitment to evacuation and lock-down drills. All threats were taken seriously until the “all clear” was called. The administration faced challenges daily and made good decisions that were fair, impartial and held people accountable.

Our daughters were lucky enough to have teachers who created a foundation that makes the future challenges of learning and education manageable. The true “game changers” have been Brian Zimmerman, Robert Getka, Lisa Peterson, June Kubina, Dave Groth, Nancy Potter, Angela Kerr, Mindy Remley, Crystal Callison, Brian Martin, Kate Bennett, Tom Moore, Peggy Eichman, Carrie Schroedel and Stacy Glowacki. They had a genuine concern for all kids, striving to ensure they left school better than they arrived. Their names come up regularly, and we're lucky to have had the privilege of their time and experiences to influence our kids.

CINDY and TED FLYNN

Janesville