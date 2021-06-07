To the Janesville School District, I must express my gratitude for allowing the show to go on at Parker High School.
While most theaters went dark during the pandemic, the musical theater students at Parker took the stage last month, after a 14-month break, and it was as if they didn’t skip a beat. The west side of Janesville has been producing amazing musicals for many years. Their recent production of "Oklahoma!" was no exception.
During a year when most other high schools were doing only virtual shows or smaller shows with no audience, the school district and Parker's administration allowed the students to put on a show that was open to a live audience (with COVID-19 safety protocols in place) in a reduced-capacity auditorium.
Many students in performing arts had waited more than a year to get their chance to do what they love. Hats off to the school district for allowing these kids to shine on that stage during a school year when so many extracurricular activities had been canceled. I know many people in the community are looking forward to heading to the Parker auditorium in July to see the school district's summer musical, "Guys and Dolls."
After the year we had in 2020, to finally sit in a theater and watch those kids pour their hearts out on that stage and bring smiles to so many faces was a true gift they gave our entire community.
MAYA ROHERTY
Janesville