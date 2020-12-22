We would like to thank all of the wonderful kind people in the Delavan area who so kindly helped us save our newly rescued beautiful Manchester terrier/miniature pinscher mix young female dog Duchess near Walmart on Sunday afternoon after she slipped out of my wife's hands that afternoon.
We had just picked her up as a rescue from an elderly lady who had to give her up because of needing to go into a local nursing home.
We just lost our 13-year-old miniature pinscher, Frankie, to kidney disease and believe she is gift from God to help us heal.
Please know because of all of you she is home safe with us for the holiday season in Door County.
Also thanks to all the kind drivers who helped us by holding up traffic to save her.
Please share this news with others in the Delavan area of Facebook and thank everyone for us. May God bless all of you, and thanks so much for all of your help. We are sending a donation to your local humane society in your honor.
JEROME KOBISHOP
Sturgeon Bay