Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota would be an unbeatable presidential ticket:

  • Each can serve eight years as president in future (unlike former President Donald Trump).
  • Young, energetic (contrast to President Joe Biden).
  • Attractive, upbeat personalities (unlike almost everyone else).
  • Vigorously Republican without being excessive.
  • Nice people, and look like it.
  • Can return America to recognizable again.

D.R. SCHALLER

Janesville

