Your Views: Govs. Youngkin, Noem would be formidable presidential ticket Feb 18, 2022

Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota would be an unbeatable presidential ticket:Each can serve eight years as president in future (unlike former President Donald Trump).Young, energetic (contrast to President Joe Biden).Attractive, upbeat personalities (unlike almost everyone else).Vigorously Republican without being excessive.Nice people, and look like it.Can return America to recognizable again.

D.R. SCHALLER
Janesville