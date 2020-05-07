Stay at home, we've been told. But why? Originally, it was to "flatten the curve." OK, the curve has been flattened, so much so that hospitals are laying off health care providers by the score. Yet the governor has extended the order and may well do so again. The reasoning apparently has changed. It's no longer to conserve vital health care resources. It seems that the governor feels that we all need to be protected from ourselves. Sadly, The Gazette's editors seem to agree.
The Republican leaders of the Legislature have challenged the governor in court. This has been described by some as a cheap political move, but is it? Can we stay locked down, with our jobs and our futures in limbo until COVID-19 goes away? It's not going away. Do we stay this way, locked out of jobs with little being produced yet needing as much as we did before until the powers that be say so?
Where does the governor and the state get this power to deny us our freedoms? It says in our founding documents that power comes from the people, that the people must consent to be lead. Our leaders need to be reminded of that. I suspect the Wisconsin Supreme Court is about to remind the governor.
WILLIAM SCHULDT
Janesville