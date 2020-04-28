I appreciate the the governor's regular briefings explaining the rationale behind the decisions being made and the Department of Health Services website’s comprehensive coverage of the information being used to create policies. The governor’s public health emergency is limited by state law to 60 days and ends May 11 unless the Legislature takes action to extend it. The additional two weeks for the separate safer-at-home order extended by the Department of Health secretary per state statute, along with the gradual relaxation of restrictions beginning April 24, seems to fit with the federal guidelines released by the president and the advice of public health experts. Due to the time that passes between transmission and symptoms, along with the need to increase testing and contact tracing, these policies need more time to control spread of the virus. According to the medical statistics widely used by policy makers, a significant resurgence is likely if stay-at-home orders are lifted before late May.
As we face this historic health emergency, many people are afraid of financial ruin as well as the disabling illness and lonely death associated with COVID-19. I call on the Legislature to set aside partisanship and support the governor as he works to implement a plan that will protect as many people as possible without overwhelming our health care system and limiting the economic impact as much as possible. I call on Wisconsinites to act as patriotic Americans have always done when our country is faced with a crisis. Pull together.
COLLEEN ROBSON
East Troy