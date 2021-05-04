All senior citizens: If you have not read the article in the April edition of AARP Bulletin entitled "Inside the Fraud Factory," please get a copy of this. Read it and pass it on to all of your friends.
The article explains how a person found a way to get inside the computers of the crooks that are getting inside the computers of the elderly and stealing their money.
When he would find these crooks, he would put a virus on their computers, which would stop them for some time. He would then try to call the person that was being scammed and warn them of the scam. He would also call the country where the scammer was living in and that country would shut the crooks down.
If one person could do this, our government could do the same thing. Our government doesn't want to spend the money to do this. They must figure "To heck with our senior citizens. I've got more important things to do."
Call your U.S. congressmen and senators and demand they do something about these fraud scammers. They could set up a department to shut these scammers down if they wanted to.
JOHN R. BERGMAN
Milton