Donald Trump has succeeded in building his wall, a Republican wall of silence.

The Republicans’ silence regarding Trump’s racist rhetoric is deafening.

Why have they and our representative in the U.S. House, Bryan Steil, not spoken out against Trump’s racist rhetoric, policies and the massacres they have incited?

Their silence makes them complicit with Trump’s fear-mongering and racism, in addition to their attempts to silence voters.

Who are they representing—their constituents or themselves in their quest to secure power and the money that comes along with it?

Republicans’ silence can only lead to one conclusion: This is what the Republican Party has planned for our country for decades. They have ignored their oaths of office to protect our Constitution and our country from enemies, foreign and domestic. They have turned the GOP into the party of racism, fear, greed, privilege and exclusivity.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to bring sensible, bipartisan gun-control bills that have 90% support of the public and the support of the NRA membership to the table to be voted on. Meanwhile, the mass shootings continue. Trump will continue his rhetoric of hate, racism and fear: His “Republican wall of silence” will hang in the air like the putrid stench of the swamp that it is.

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” --Voltaire

ALICE J. HESSENAUER

Janesville