During the last decade, Wisconsin’s Republican leaders have disenfranchised Democratic voters with gerrymandering, voter ID laws and voter roll purges. But this week, Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald and their cronies on the Wisconsin Supreme Court came out with a novel approach: killing voters.
In the midst of the worst pandemic in U.S. history, postponing last Tuesday’s election was the obvious choice. That is, unless you place gaining partisan political advantage above saving lives.
How many Wisconsinites will die as a result? Consider the different death rates in Ohio, where a March 17 primary was cancelled, and in Michigan, where the March 10 election went ahead. As of April 9, Ohio had 193 coronavirus deaths compared with 959 in Michigan. It’s horrible to think that Wisconsin may now follow in Michigan’s footsteps.
The most galling image from Tuesday was Assembly Speaker Vos claiming the election was safe while wearing rubber gloves, a face mask and a full hospital-grade protective gown. That protective gear should have gone to a nurse or doctor, working to save lives instead of a politician working to destroy them.
Of course, holding a deadly election also achieves Republicans’ original goal of suppressing the vote. Democratic-leaning Milwaukee had just five polling places open on Tuesday, down from the normal 180.
Wisconsinites, beware: Come November, we can expect Republicans to do the same with the presidential election, placing millions of American voters in harm’s way if it can help them suppress the vote in our state and beyond.
ROBERT GEHRENBECK
Whitewater