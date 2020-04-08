What is wrong with our Wisconsin system? We have been told there is a pandemic, and we must practice safer-at-home actions and use masks in order to limit the death toll caused by the virus.
So Gov. Tony Evers attempted to reschedule the election to limit the contact between people, yet Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald reversed the safer-at-home measure by pushing for the election. Why?
The state Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court backed the GOP in their rulings. Why? Is it because having the election would lead to people not showing up at the polls and give the GOP the ability to win the election because less turnout almost always is to the GOP's advantage?
The most saddening aspect of this is that our courts along with our representatives are placing their politics above the safety of citizens. It also show us that both supreme courts are not nonpartisan but are sharply partisan toward the GOP. This is one more step toward a less-than-free country, paying only lip service to our ideal of elections "for and by the people." If our lives are not worth anything but a sick political punchline, what is the point of saying we have a free country?
VIRGIL PARKER
Janesville